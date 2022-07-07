Rohit Sharma Names Indian Youngster Who Is 'very Much' In India's Plans For T20 World Cup; 'We Want To See What He Has To Offer'

India are defeated and deflated now. But skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said only "time will tell" how the crushing loss at Edgbaston impacts the side in the long run. India let slip a golden opportunity to record their first series win in England since 2007 as the hosts, in an incredible turnaround, recorded their highest-ever run chase in Test cricket.

"It's obviously disappointing to not come out as victors. The Test series was for India to win. That said, time will tell whether that loss will have any impact in the T20I and ODI series against England," Rohit said on the eve of the first T20I.

"That was a different format and this will be a different one," Rohit, who missed the rescheduled COVID-delayed Test after contracting the viral infection, added.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored majestic centuries as England pulled off a convincing seven-wicket win over India in Birmingham on Tuesday.

England overhauled the 378-run target in the morning session of the fifth and final day with Root and Bairstow remaining unbeaten on 142 and 114 respectively.

Umran in our scheme of things

Rohit said that pace sensation Umran Malik, who made his T20I debut against Ireland recently, is in their scheme of things.

"Umran is very much in our plans. Right now, we are trying to give him an understanding on what his role would be and what the team requires from him.

'We have to see where we can bowl him," Rohit said.

Calling Umran an exciting prospect for this Indian side, Rohit said that it is crucial for the team management to understand how aptly the 22-year-old fits into the team.

"Umran is definitely one of those players... and keeping the World Cup in our sights, we want to see what he has to offer to us. So, it's all about giving him that ideal role of a pacer, depending upon the situations," Rohit added.

One eye on T20 World Cup

The Indian skipper who joined the practice sessions for the first time since recovering from COVID-19 also said that the three-match T20 series against England will be an ideal opportunity for his side to determine where they stand before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"With one eye on the World Cup later this year, this is an important series for us. That said, every game for India is important right now and we want to get our job done in this series as well," Rohit said.

"The hunger is definitely there whenever we are representing India. So, it's not going to be any different this time too," he added.

While the Test players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will join the side from the second game, the series opener could see the likes of Rurutaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan don the national colours once again.

"There are many young players in this side who have rightfully earned opportunities to play for India through their brilliant performances for their state and IPL teams.

"England will be a challenging side for us. I am sure these (boys) who have been here for a while, played a handful of games against Ireland and a few practice games as well, will be looking forward to this T20 series," Rohit remarked.