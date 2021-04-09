Rohit Sharma Names New Indian Player In MI Squad To Watch Out For This Season: WATCH

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening contest of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday, April 10. With five IPL championships to their name, Rohit Sharma and co. have emerged as the most successful team of the league. Ahead of the impending season of the competition, the team management has gone on to sign several prominent players of the shortest format in the IPL 2021 auction. Skipper Rohit Sharma recently named one of their new recruits who could play a significant role in the tournament.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians team took to their social media accounts to upload a video of their captain Rohit Sharma. The right-handed batsman mentioned in the video that the energy in the Mumbai Indians squad is extremely high ahead of their first game as the players are very excited to take the field for the franchise. The 33-year-old also went on to talk about a few important players from their star-studded line-up.

Speaking on the New Zealand trio of Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne, and Trent Boult, Sharma reckoned that they will be roaring to go after their 7-day quarantine period. He revealed that while Neesham and Milne are important additions to their side, left-arm pacer Trent Boult was a vital cog for them in the previous edition, and the side expects him to deliver this time as well. Apart from the Kiwi cricketers, he put emphasis on having Piyush Chawla in the team.

Rohit Sharma pointed out that Piyush Chawla has immense experience of playing in the competition and has a significant number of games under his belt. The star cricketer also reckoned that since the two have played with each other since their U-19 days, they share a good camaraderie, and the same could also reflect on the field as well. According to Sharma, the leg-spinner knows what the management wants him to do, and he is confident that the seasoned campaigner will deliver the goods for Mumbai Indians.

The wrist-spinner has featured in the cash-rich league since the inaugural edition. The talented cricketer was a part of the Chennai Super Kings side last year and will ply his trade for Mumbai Indians after the franchise won the Piyush Chawla IPL 2021 bid for INR 2.40 crore after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals. The cricketer has played 164 matches in the league so far and has 156 wickets to his name.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening contest of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9. The match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Fans in India can enjoy the MI vs RCB live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 7:30 PM (IST). The live telecast of the game will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

