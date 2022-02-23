Rohit Sharma Names Three Players Who Could Be Team India's Future Captains

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma spoke to the media personnel through a virtual press conference on Wednesday one day ahead of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played in Lucknow. The skipper provided insights about the Men in Blue, which has been through quite a few changes in recent times. Among the many topics, Rohit spoke about the leadership role of the team going into the future, while naming three players he thinks can step up to the role.

"Bumrah, Rahul & Pant are seen as possible contenders for leadership in future, they play a crucial role in Indian cricket," the skipper said to the reporters during the virtual presser. KL Rahul led the India team in the limited-overs series against South Africa with Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy. While KL misses the Sri Lanka series due to his injury, Bumrah will be the vice-captain alongside skipper Rohit.

Rohit Sharma on managing the workload of players

Meanwhile, Rohit also spoke about managing the workload of players as prominent players like Rishabh Pant and former skipper Virat Kohli have been rested for the T20Is before they join the squad for the Test series. “Managing the workload not only for me but everyone will be key. Need to be careful in rotating players & giving them proper breaks," Rohit added.

Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022, beginning on February 24, will see both neighbors locking horns in a three-match T20I series, followed by a two-match Test series. The first T20I of the series is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, while actions shifts to Dharamsala for the final two 20 over matches. The first Test will be played at Mohali, before Sri Lanka’s tour concludes with the pink-ball Test match at Bangalore.

IND vs SL: Full T20 and Test Squads for Team India

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc).

(Image: BCCI)