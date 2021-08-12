Rohit Sharma Narrowly Misses Out On Hundred At Lord's Test; Netizens Praise The Fine Knock

Rohit Sharma has always gone under the pump for his performances in Test cricket despite averaging in the high-40s. It’s because he has flattered to deceive in overseas conditions, especially in countries like South Africa, Australia, England and New Zealand. However, a promotion to open the batting in the purest format of the game has given Rohit’s Test career a new lease of life.

In the ongoing Test series against the Three Lions, Rohit has looked determined. After getting out to a pull shot in the first game at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the right-hander made amends at the Lord’s. The Nagpur-born cricketer scored 83 runs off 145 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six. Though he missed out on a ton at the 'Home of Cricket', Rohit conjured praises for his knock.

England vs India: Rohit Sharma shows his class at the Lord's Test

Rohit Sharma was cautious to start with, but once he got the measure of the conditions, there was no stopping him. He got his first boundary after he clipped a full-length ball from Sam Curran through the fine leg region. Even as KL Rahul, his opening partner, occupied the crease, Rohit started playing his shots. Rohit played a sparkling pull shot of Mark Wood that went for a huge six.

Earlier, Rohit had said that if the ball was in his zone, he wouldn’t mind going for his shots. Rohit also rode his luck when an inside-edge off Wood cannoned past the stumps and went for a four. In the meantime, Rohit and Rahul became the first Indian opening pair to notch a 50-run stand for the opening wicket at the Lord’s since 1952. The duo was looking ominous in the middle.

Just when Rohit was looking good to get his maiden overseas Test ton, James Anderson struck first blood. The veteran England pacer bowled a good-length ball that jagged backed sharply. Rohit tried to play a defensive shot, but the ball crashed into the stumps. Anderson and the other English players were cock-a-hoop since the speedster broke a 126-run opening stand.

England vs India: Here’s how the netizens reacted to Rohit’s dismissal

So close yet so far... Koi baat nahin Hero... Dil chhota mat karna yaar.. tu kal bhi best tha aaj bhi best he aur hamesha best rahega... Kosish rukni nahi chahiye bas .. @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/tkXK9YdMN6 — Shashanka Sekhar🇮🇳 (@sekhar31086) August 12, 2021

Will never forget that pull shot against Mark woods at 150kmph🔥.. Take a bow champ!!#RohitSharma #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8rHtY3Z23Z — Arush.09 (@ArulShrivastava) August 12, 2021

“People are impatient. They want things to happen overnight, and have no idea of the circumstances and situations that can surround an individual at times.”

- Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/oyz1vIWrfL — Abhay (@TheRampShot) August 10, 2021

Image: AP/Reddysiddartha4 Twitter