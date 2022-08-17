Rohit Sharma On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup: 'A Lot Has Changed Since T20 WC 2021'

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on the Men in Blues' upcoming clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. Rohit, while addressing the media, said a lot has changed since India played Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup, where they tasted their maiden defeat at the hands of their western neighbours in a World Cup game. Rohit claimed that India is now a different team than what it was in the 2021 T20 World Cup, referring to their changed approach in the shortest format.

Rohit said the Indian team is playing differently now and has prepared differently as well. The Mumbai-born cricketer, however, added that they will still have to assess the conditions and prepare accordingly, keeping in the mind the extreme temperatures in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the latest edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be held. The Asia Cup is slated to take place from August 27 to September 11. India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on August 28.

"Asia Cup is happening after a long time, but we played Pakistan last year in Dubai, where obviously the result did not go our way. But the Asia Cup is different now. The team is playing differently and has prepared differently, so a lot of things have changed from then. But for us, we need to assess the conditions, and keep in mind the fact that we will be playing in 40-plus degrees. We need to assess all those factors and prepare accordingly," Rohit said.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 27

2. India vs Pakistan - Group A match - August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 30

4. India vs Qualifier - Group A match - August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Group B match - September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier - Group A match - September 2

7. B1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 3

8. A1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 4

9. A1 vs B1 - Super 4 match - September 6

10. A2 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 7

11. A1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 8

12. B1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) - September 11

Image: BCCI

