Rohit Sharma On Swashbuckling Indian Batter; 'Definitely In Consideration For T20 WC'

Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressing a virtual press conference spoke about the return of Sanju Samson to the national team for the Sri Lanka series and heaped praise on the Rajasthan Royal's skipper and said that he has a brilliant backfoot game, a prime reason why he is in team management's plans for the T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled for later this year in Australia.

"Sanju Samson has got talent - Whenever we have seen him bat he has produced an innings where people go over the moon. He has got the skill set to succeed - his backfoot game is brilliant - he is definitely in consideration," he said.

Rohit Sharma further went on to praise Samson's talent and said that everyone has seen what he can do with the bat in the IPL and that the team management has seen the potential in him and that he has a lot of match-winning abilities.

That guy has got talent, man. Whenever we have seen him bat in the IPL and all of that, he has produced knocks where everyone goes over the moon watching that innings. He has got that skill set to succeed. That is the whole point about the spot. A lot of people have the skillset, a lot of people have talent. It is how you utilise them that is the most critical part and I think it is up to Sanju now to understand how he wants to utilise that talent and how he can maximise it because as a team, and as a management, we have seen a lot of potential and a lot of talent and we see a lot of match-winning abilities in that individual so I hope we give him that confidence when he gets playing for us, whenever he gets the opportunity. I hope he understands that and he’s definitely in consideration which is why he is part of this team.

IND vs SL: Great feeling to be captaining India in all three formats says Rohit

Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the team Test captain and thereby making him in charge of the team across all formats. Speaking about the opportunity Rohit said "It’s a huge honour. It’s a great feeling to be captaining India in all three formats. Obviously, I have a lot of challenges to look forward to now so once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captaining the team and a solid bunch of guys so looking forward to leading them on the park and seeing what we can create on the field."

Image: PTI