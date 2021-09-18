Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Becoming First Indian To Achieve THIS Massive T20 Record

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is just 3 sixes away from becoming the first Indian batsman to hit 400 maximums in the shortest format of the game. Rohit has 397 sixes to his name and needs three more hits to reach the 400-six mark. Rohit is already number one amongst the Indian players when it comes to hitting sixes in T20I cricket. The closest Indian to Rohit is former international cricketer Suresh Raina, who has hit 324 sixes. Virat Kohli is the next Indian on the list with 315 sixes to his name followed by MS Dhoni (303 sixes). If Rohit achieves the feat on Sunday, he will become the seventh batsman in the world to achieve the feat.

Players with more than 400 T20 sixes

West Indies players Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell occupy the top three spots on the list with 1,042, 755, and 509 sixes, respectively. Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum is number four on the list with 485 sixes, which he hit during his playing days from 2005 to 2019. Former Australian superstar Shane Watson is placed fifth on the list with 467 sixes followed by ex-Protea skipper AB de Villiers, who has 430 sixes. The current Aussie captain Aaron Finch is a place ahead of Rohit Sharma as he has hit 399 sixes in his career so far.

Finch is not part of the IPL, and hence, has no chance of reaching the 400-sixes mark ahead of Rohit Sharma. The Indian vice-captain has played 350 T20 matches to date and has scored 9,315 runs at an average of 32.12. Sharma is just over 700 runs away from becoming the fourth batsman to score 10,000 T20 runs. Gayle, Pollard, and Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik are the only batsman to have achieved the feat so far in world cricket.

Rohit Sharma can also become the first IPL captain to win three consecutive titles for his team if Mumbai Indians manage to lift the trophy in the UAE this year. Mumbai Indians had won the IPL title in 2019 and 2020 and if the side wins it again in 2021, it will become the first team in the history of the tournament to achieve the feat. Mumbai Indians will resume the 2021 season with a match against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Mumbai is currently placed at fourth position on the points table.

Image: iplt20.com