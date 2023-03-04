'Rohit Sharma Once Again Made Me Sit': Karthik Discloses Unknown Story Of Nidahas Final

The final of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy is still on the minds of Indian cricket fans as India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik pulled off an almost-lost match in the last over. Karthik, coming in to bat down the order, came at the time when Team India needed 34 of 12 balls. The wicketkeeper-batsman hit 29 from just 12 deliveries and ensured that Team India win the match. Karthik hit a six off the last ball of the match to take India to victory.

Now, Dinesh Karthik has opened up on the Nidahas Trophy final on the RCB podcast. Karthik said, “The backstory of the game was that we played the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka had won their first two matches in the league phase. It was a tri-nation tournament where each team had to play the other twice. In the first two games they won and had one foot in the final. It so ended up happening that they ended up losing their last two matches and rather badly to Bangladesh. Then they ended up losing out on a chance to the final.”

“The first half was pretty much decent as the Indian bowlers did a great job. The second half came and they were way ahead of us. They were dominating us and we were struggling. So it came to a stage where there were 2 overs remaining and we needed 34 runs. I was padded up to go. I padded up in the second or the third over, waiting to walk out. I kept on standing up to walk out and Rohit told me, not now. There was a wicket in the 15th over. I was sure that it was my turn to walk out in the center", Karthik said.

Karthik said: 'Two overs and 34 runs mean...'

“Rohit once again made me sit and in the 18th over, it was Manish Pandey who got out. Eventually, I went to the center. Two overs and 34 runs mean that you will obviously have to try and go at as many balls as you can. I started hitting and the fans brought out the Naagin Dance and we ended up winning the match", Karthik added.

“So when you face an equation of 34 from 2 overs, you obviously end up thinking where to hit boundaries and so. I found myself in a few good positions and played some good shots. They didn’t see it coming because they had actually done a phenomenal job until then. Then came the final over and there was a barrage of yorkers being hurled at us. We couldn’t get anything in our favour and luckily one of them ran to the boundary and somehow I managed to get the strike", Karthik continued.