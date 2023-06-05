'One thing I realised in 2021': Rohit Sharma opens up on the big challenge of playing in England

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma would be wanting to end the team's ten-year-old drought of ICC trophies as he will take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship. Ahead of the WTC Final 2023, Rohit has opened up on the the big challenge India will face in the English conditions.

Rohit Sharma was a part of the ICC event 'Afternoon With Test Legends' which consisted of Australian captain Pat Cummins, former England batsman Ian Bell and former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor. "Look, I think, in England in general, it's pretty challenging conditions for batters. As long as you are prepared to have a good grind, you can have success", Rohit said during the event.

'Got to understand what the strengths are': Rohit Sharma

"One thing I realised in 2021, you are never in and the weather keeps changing. You need to keep concentrating for longer periods of time and you will get that intuition when it's time to take on the bowlers. More importantly, you need to be out there and you have got to understand what your strengths are", Rohit Sharma added.

"I am not going to try and emulate them (successful players) but it would be a bit nice to know their pattern of scoring. What I have found out at Oval is that the square boundaries are pretty quick", Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit Sharma's splendid run in England in 2021

Rohit Sharma has a love affair with England and was in great touch during India's last Test series in English conditions in 2021. Rohit also slammed a century in the last Test he played at the Kennington Oval and made 127 runs in the second innings. His innings helped Team India reach a score of 466. Later, the Indian bowlers put up a splendid show and wrapped up England for 210 and won the match by 157 runs.

On the whole tour, Rohit Sharma also scored 368 runs in four matches at an average of 52.27 which also included a hundred in the last Test.

Coming to the WTC final, the ultimate game will be played from 7th June at The Oval stadium, London, England, and Rohit Sharma will be looking forward to lifting his first ICC trophy as team India's skipper.