Rohit Sharma Picks Virat Kohli's Best Knock Ahead Of 100th Test; 'This Is My Favourite'

Team India will be playing the Mohali Test under a new skipper, with Rohit Sharma taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli. Besides Rohit Sharma, the 1st India vs Sri Lanka Test in Mohali will be special for Virat Kohli as well, who will be appearing in his 100th Test.

The former India skipper would become the 12th Indian to do it and would join greats like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and others. Ahead of Virat Kohli's 100th Test, Rohit Sharma hailed the former skipper for his contribution to the team and also picked his best knock.

Virat Kohli 100th test: Rohit Sharma remembers former skipper's best knock

Rohit Sharma while praising Virat Kohli during the press conference ahead of IND vs SL 1st Test said, "He has done exceedingly well and changed so many things to help the Indian team move forward – one hell of a ride for Virat."

Talking about Virat Kohli's best knocks, Rohit Sharma said, "As a team, I remember us winning the 2018 tour in Australia. My favourite Virat knock is him scoring a century back in 2013 against an attack comprising of Steyn, Morkel, Kallis. Even his century in Perth in 2018 but this is my favourite."

Records Virat Kohli is likely to break during India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

The 1st IND vs SL Test match will provide Virat Kohli will yet another opportunity to create history by becoming the player with the second-most number of international centuries. Kohli currently has 70 centuries and by scoring a century during IND vs SL 1st Test, he will surpass the legendary Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-most number of centuries.

Besides the century, Virat Kohli needs 38 more runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka to become the sixth Indian batsman to complete 8000 runs in Test cricket. If Kohli achieves the feat in the first Test, he will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag in the list.

If Virat Kohli manages to score more than 61 runs, he will become the Indian batter with second-most runs against Sri Lanka in Tests. The former skipper stands a chance to surpass Sourav Ganguly in the list. Sachin Tendulkar is currently on top of the chart with 1995 runs in 25 Test matches against the island nation.