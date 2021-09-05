Rohit Sharma Pokes Fun At Cheteshwar Pujara For Scoring At Higher Strike Rate | Watch

On Day 3 of the fourth Test match against England, Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara put on a century partnership to place their side in a winning position. Pujara was scoring at a higher strike rate than Sharma for the majority of that partnership, a fact that the Mumbai cricketer didn't miss and opted to tease India's No. 3 Test batter about it when they met at the end of the day's play. The BCCI shared a video of their interaction, where both cricketers could be seen sitting in the stands and talking about their partnership from earlier in the day.

"Someone told me you were 35 off 50 balls," Sharma told Pujara before bursting into laughter.

Pujara is famous for his Test batting abilities as he is someone who scores at a turtle's pace in order to frustrate bowlers and make the ball old for the incoming batters. However, Pujara looked in a different touch on Saturday as he played a knock of 61 off 127 balls, which also included some lofted shots, a rare sight when the Indian batter is on strike. Pujara scored with a strike rate of 48.03. Earlier, Sharma scored his maiden overseas Test century in England as he smashed 127 runs on Saturday.

India vs England 4th Test

As far as the fourth Test match is concerned, India is batting at 270/3 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja still intact after coming in to bat in the last session on Day 3. India has acquired a lead of 171 runs and would look to add another 180 or more runs on Day 4 in order to reach a defendable total before the fourth innings, where the Kohli-led side will have to bowl England out to win the match. Kohli will face a real dilemma on deciding exactly when to declare the game on Day 4 if only his batters manage to hold the ground until tea today.

Earlier in the first innings, India suffered yet another batting collapse but skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Shardul Thakur scored some crucial runs to help their side reach a respectable total of 191 runs. In response, England batters put up 290 runs on the board to secure a lead of 99 runs. England's lower-order batsmen contributed with some valuable runs. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes both scored a half-century for England.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

