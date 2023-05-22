Rohit Sharma Posts Heartwarming Tweet, After Mumbai Indians Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians took another step towards their 6th IPL crown as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game in the IPL to book a place in the playoffs. Rohit Sharma showed a glimpse of his brilliance as the Indian skipper hit a 37 ball 56 to set the ball rolling. Cameron Green’s maiden 100 helped Mumbai to dethrone the Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the race to the last four.

Mumbai already has lifted the title on five occasions, and only Chennai Super Kings are within their reach. Mumbai has had a disastrous start to their campaign, but under Rohit’s guidance, they have turned it around and will face Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL eliminator on 24th May at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Rohit Sharma posted a celebratory tweet as Mumbai made it to the playoffs

As RCB lost to Gujarat Titans, Mumbai’s path became clear, and now Rohit has tweeted a couple of pictures that depict his token of gratitude. In the first picture, the player was looking through his window toward Mumbai’s famous Marine Drive.

Read More: Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma fire as Mumbai Indians knocking on the playoffs door

In the second picture, he posted an image of a banner held by some MI players that had "Thank you Mumbai" written on it. The franchise played their last home game of the season at Wankhede Stadium.

The onus will be on the likes of Rohit and Green to take them to the summit. There was a narrow complication scenario for Mumbai as RCB’s victory would have crashed their playoff dream. But the player insisted they only came on the pitch for a victory.

"We came with the mindset to win and not worry what happens elsewhere. Just hoping for the best. I haven't spoken to anyone. Even if we don't go through, we got ourselves to blame. If we do, boys get credit.

Read More: Mumbai Indians' new contract to Jofra Archer to see even ECB taking MI permission: Report

Last year, we did a great favour to RCB. We hope the result there goes our way. We didn't start well but fixed things along the way. If I have to look back, we lost crucial moments and games like against Punjab here and last game vs LSG. We can't look too much into that. Sometimes it doesn't come along which is fair."