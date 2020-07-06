Rohit Sharma Posts Sweet Picture With Wife, Yuvraj Singh Dashes In With Comical Comment

Cricketing activities all across the world have come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Several bilateral series, as well as the much-awaited IPL 2020, were either postponed or called off. Cricketers are quarantined currently due to the lockdown in the country which has given them free time galore.

Yuvraj Singh's comment on Rohit Sharma's latest Instagram post leaves everyone in splits

Indian cricketers are using this time to interact with fans on social media. One such cricketer who has been quite active on social media is Indian opener, Rohit Sharma. The dashing right-handed batdsman has been involved in quite a few Instagram live sessions with cricketers. Rohit Sharma has also been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram to keep his fans updated.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma shared a picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram where the endearing couple can be seen spending some quality time with each other. Rohit Sharma captioned the photo “Always hold on to what you love”. As soon as Rohit Sharma posted the picture, fans started flooding the comments section and expressed their love for the couple.

However, one comment that left everyone in splits was made by Yuvraj Singh. The southpaw is renowned for his witty nature. Yuvraj Singh is often seen commenting on his colleagues' posts which cracks a lot of people up. Yuvraj Singh came up with a hysterical response to Rohit Sharma's post as he commented, “I love your cheeks can I hold on to them”, leaving one and all in stitches.

Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh share a great rapport since the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign where both of them were an integral part of the team. Yuvraj Singh has also played a crucial role in Rohit Sharma's love life. The southpaw was the one who introduced Rohit Sharma to Ritika Sajdeh, who was his business manager back then. Yuvraj Singh also shares a great bond with Rohit’s better-half.

Yuvraj Singh was also a member of the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians team in the IPL 2019 before he decided to call it quits. The left-handed batsman has been one of the best players to have emerged out of the Indian team, scoring 11,778 runs in 402 international appearances for India.

IMAGE COURTESY: YUVRAJ SINGH INSTAGRAM