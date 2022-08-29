Team India kicked off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a five-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya became the most talked about player in the match for his all-round performance against the arch-rivals. In the meantime, Team India captain Rohit Sharma also made headlines for an interesting promise that he made to a fan.

In a video currently going viral on social media, which was shot ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, fans can be heard asking Rohit for a jersey. Replying to the fans, Rohit said, “Series toh khatam hone de mere bhai”, which translates to “let the series conclude first”. On being asked if he will gift the jersey after India wins the final, Rohit agreed and proceeded with giving autographs to the fans.

Watch Rohit Sharma promising the fan to gift his jersey:

Rohit Sharma promises a fan his signed t-shirt after winning the Final.pic.twitter.com/8FOvy1jc3n — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2022

Indian pacers back Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first

Defending champions India are off to a great start in Asia Cup 2022, courtesy of their dominant win over Pakistan on Sunday. The match started with Rohit winning the toss and electing to bowl first, which proved to be a worthy decision. In the first innings of the match, Pakistan was restricted to 147, courtesy of a short-ball onslaught by the Indian pacers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads India's bowling attack with 4/26 in 4 overs

Interestingly, all of Pakistan’s wickets were dismissed by the Indian pacers with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the attack with a four-wicket haul. While Hardik contributed with 3/25, Arshdeep Singh notched up two wickets and Avesh Khan contributed with one dismissal. Chasing the target, former skipper Virat Kohli contributed with 35 runs off 34 balls, while Jadeja hit 35 runs in 29 balls.

Hardik Pandya's explosive batting takes India through to victory

However, the biggest highlight of the match for India was the performance of Hardik. While he contributed with a three-wicket haul in the first innings, he helped India clinch the victory with a quick-fire knock. Hardik remained unbeaten on 33 runs off 17 balls, which also included a six in the final over to finish the game in style.