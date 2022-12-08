Rohit Sharma Provides Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Test Series Against Bangladesh

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has provided an update on his thumb injury, which he suffered during the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday. After Bangladesh handed India a shocking defeat in the match, Rohit revealed that his injury isn't too great and that he got some stitches on his dislocated thumb. Rohit went on to add that he was able to bat towards the backend of the second innings because it was only a dislocation and not a fracture.

"It (thumb injury) isn't too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat. When you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn't a great effect from our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what's hurting us a lot," Rohit said after the match.

Dravid: Rohit will miss the next game

Rohit is going to miss the third and final ODI match of the series because of his injury. According to Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit will fly back to Mumbai to consult with an expert, who will determine whether he can go back and take part in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. The two-match Test series is slated to begin on December 14. If Rohit is ruled out of the Test series, vice-captain KL Rahul will take his place and lead the side in the contest.

As far as the second ODI is concerned, India almost chased down the target courtesy of some power-packed batting from Rohit, who came to bat at No. 9 despite the injury on his thumb. Rohit scored an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls but India still lost the match as they fell short by 5 runs. Bangladesh posted a total of 271/7 in 50 overs and then restricted India to 266/9. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel also contributed to the total to rescue India from a shaky start.

Image: Twitter/BCCI