Rohit Sharma Reaches Career Milestone; MI To Dedicate Game Against RR To Skipper

Rohit Sharma will be felicitated by the Mumbai Indians for completing 10 years in the Indian Premier League when they face Rajasthan Royals on 30th April. The Hit-Man has been the most successful captain in the history of the IPL, and he would receive a tribute from the franchise, which has been his second home for the last several years. Mumbai has won three matches so far this season.

Mumbai made an official announcement on their Twitter handle that they will be celebrating Rohit Sharma's 10th anniversary at the Wankhede Stadium when they take on Rajasthan at the Wankhede Stadium. "#Hitman10 | years of Ro’s Skipper era, years of believing in miracles Paltan, #MIvRR will be dedicated to this decade of @ImRo45’s captaincy. See you at Wankhede on April 30 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MumbaiMeriJaan #IPL2023."

Mumbai Indians to pay tribute to Rohit Sharma on completing 10 years in IPL

Mumbai lifted their last IPL trophy in 2020. Since then, it has been a topsy-turvy campaign for them. Rohit has failed to show his authority in his leadership skills, and this ongoing season could pose an enormous breakthrough in his career. Rohit was handed over the mantle on 24th April 2013 as he replaced Ricky Ponting as the captain, and after that, he has remained the undisputed leader of the franchise, having led them to five IPL titles.

Mumbai lost their last two matches in IPL 2023 and a win against Rajasthan would bring them back on track.

Rohit was admitted in 2013 he has enjoyed the leadership role. “It was tough when we changed our captain."

“It was not easy to come in suddenly to do the job. But I have really enjoyed this role since the moment Ricky stepped down and I was handed the captaincy. I knew the responsibility would fall on my shoulders since I was vice-captain for two years."

It remains to be seen whether the 35-year-old can bring the trophy yet again in the cabinet.