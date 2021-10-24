Rohit Sharma Recalls Story Behind 'Jersey No. 45' For Team India; 'Bestowed Upon By Mom'

Team India will start their T20 World Cup campaign with the Super 12 stage on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. Fans are excited to watch their favourite cricketers in action at the T20 World Cup. Most of the teams are playing the T20 World Cup in their brand new jersey and cricket kit. Talking about cricket kits, fans often seek to know the story behind the jersey number of the players. Some cricketers choose their own lucky number, while for others there is always a special story engraved in it. Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, opener Rohit Sharma had shared the story behind the number 45 which he dons behind his jersey.

Rohit Sharma jersey number story

Recently, Rohit Sharma joined hands with Dream 11 and shared the story behind his jersey number 45. In the video shared by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram handle, the 34-year-old cricketer says that his mother once told him that number 45 is lucky then he wasted his every clothes and wrote the number on it. Furthermore, Rohit says that he started dreaming that he will don no:45 for India but back then he did not know that 45 number jersey does not get manufactured. But, now the number 45 jersey gets manufactured and children wear them as well.

India vs Pakistan

Coming to Team India's T20 World Cup campaign, Virat Kohli & Co will lock horns with Babar Azam & Co. in their opening match of Super 12. India and Pakistan have locked horns 5 times in the T20 World Cup history with the 'Men in Blue' enjoying an undefeated record against the arch-rivals.

Team India's schedule for T20 World Cup

October 24: India vs Pakistan (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 31: India vs New Zealand (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 3: India vs Afghanistan (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 5: India vs Scotland (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 8: India vs Namibia (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

(Image: AP/RohitSharma45-Instagram)