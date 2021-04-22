Rohit Sharma Redefines Target Practice In Nets, Challenges Spinners To Stop Him: WATCH

The Mumbai Indians lost their second match of the season against the Delhi Capitals despite Rohit Sharma scoring well for the team and giving them a solid foundation. The Mumbai Indians were yet again restricted to a score below 160 playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ahead of their game against the Punjab Kings, captain Rohit Sharma was seen practising in the nets against the spinners with an intention to score singles and rotate the strike regularly while keeping the ball on the ground.

The Mumbai Indians on Twitter shared an episode of Captain’s Corner where Rohit Sharma explained the balance between match-ups and instincts and how players have to go with their instinct if a match-up isn’t working on the field. After their defeat against the Delhi Capitals, Rohit Sharma, in a post-match interview, had addressed the below-par performance of the lower batting order. He said that the team wasn’t able to capitalize on the good start from the powerplay and the lower batting order hasn’t been able to score runs consistently.

Rohit Sharma has a different target practice in the nets

In the Captain’s Corner episode, Rohit Sharma further talked about the ever-present challenge for the batsmen to bat well and put up a reasonable score. He addressed the pitch concerns, saying that from the last few games, teams have scored around 155 runs and a score of 160-170 was a pretty good score for the Chennai pitch. Rohit Sharma, often known for hitting sixes, took a different approach this time in the nets. He took an exercise where he challenged himself to score singles in the gaps without hitting the ball in the air. He asked the spinners to have a field placement accordingly to stop him from taking singles.

Murtuza Hussain, bowling to Rohit Sharma, gave him a goal to face 50 balls and score with a strike rate of 100 without trying to hit the ball in the end. Rohit Sharma achieved the goal in the end. Since the pitch in Chennai does not offer any pace of the batsman, Rohit Sharma would be looking to keep the ball on the ground.

Rohit Sharma injury update

During the second innings of the MI vs DC, Rohit Sharma was seen absent from the field for the most part of the game. When asked about whether he was injured, Rohit Sharma assured that he was absolutely fine and it was just a small niggle and it should be okay. Fans would be hoping that the Rohit Sharma injury wouldn't affect his upcoming performance.

Rohit Sharma stats

Rohit Sharma stats prove that is undoubtedly the most successful captain of the Indian Premier League. His position as a captain saw the Mumbai Indian lift the trophy 5 times, most by any team. In his IPL career, Rohit Sharma has scored 5368 runs with an average of 31.39 and a strike rate of 130.73. The Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 season has seen him score 138 runs from 4 matches so far.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 schedule

The Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 schedule has them go against the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming matches. The PBKS vs MI live encounter will be an important fixture since both the team have lost their last match and would be looking for a win in the league. The PBKS vs MI live match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar live on Friday at 7.30 PM IST.

Image Source: Mumbai Indians Instagram