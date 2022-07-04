Rohit Sharma Rejoins Net Session After Testing COVID Negative, To Take Fitness Tests Today

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has returned to the net sessions with the squad, after returning with Covid-19 negative results. PTI reported on Sunday, that Rohit is out of isolation and is scheduled to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests, which are done to check a player’s lung capacity post-COVID-19, as per medical protocol. If cleared, Rohit will start his preparations to lead India in a three-match T20I followed by a three-match ODI series against England.

Rohit returned with Covid-19 positive results for the first time during India’s four-day tour game against Leicestershire. However, having returned to practice, the India skipper will now look to sharpen his skills with the bat ahead of the 1st T20I on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire. The likes of Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the 1st T20I.

A video of Rohit batting at the nets, after his return, is currently going viral on social media. As per PTI, he returned with three Covid-19 positive results on July 1, on the morning of Day 1 between England and India in the ongoing 5th Test at Edgbaston. This forced the team management to hand Bumrah the captaincy of the team, who became India’s 36th Test captain.

Meanwhile, the Edgbaston Test is scheduled to conclude on July 5. This match was scheduled to be held during India’s tour of England in 2021, but a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp forced the boards to postpone the game. India has a 2-1 lead in the series and is eyeing a 3-1 finish by winning the 5th Test.

Captain Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the absence of Rohit Sharma

In Rohit’s absence, Bumrah has done a fantastic job so far as a first-time captain. Day 3 of the match ended with India at 125/3 in the third innings, with a 257-run lead. In the first innings, Pant’s 146 off 111 balls and Jadeja’s 104 off 194 runs, followed by a heroic effort of 31 runs in 16 balls by Bumrah, helped India reach a total of 416 runs. Bumrah notably made headlines for striking 29 runs in a single over against Stuart Broad, as the bowler ended up conceding 35 runs in total, with extras added.

The over by Broad became the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket. At the same time, Bumrah surpassed Caribbean legend Brian Lara in the list of players to hit the maximum runs in an over in red-ball cricket. Meanwhile, he contributed with the figures of 3/68 as England was all out on 284 runs in the second innings of the game.

