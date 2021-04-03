Rohit Sharma Reminds David Warner Who Is 'bored In The House' Of TikTok Ban In India

Rohit Sharma and David Warner will be leaving no stone unturned while leading their respective sides in IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. While Rohit will be leading the defending champions Mumbai Indians, Warner will be captaining the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Less than a week before the IPL fever takes over, the 'Hitman' showed his funny side on social media by taking a hilarious dig at his Australian counterpart.

Rohit Sharma reminds David Warner of TikTok ban in India

'The Bull' has joined SRH in Chennai for the upcoming Indian Premier League and recently, he had taken to Instagram to let all his fans and well-wishers know that not only has he arrived but is also ready to go but, the explosive opener then made it clear that he has just one problem.

Giving further clarification on the same, the southpaw added that he needs some ideas to get through the next few days of quarantine and then requested one and all to help him out with some ideas.

Nonetheless, as soon as it came to Sharma's notice, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain came forward and made fun of the 2015 World Cup winner by saying that the latter must be missing TikTok.

Warner's love affair with TikTok

The Aussie batting sensation had made a lot of videos during the lockdown last year that had also starred his better half Candice and their children but, the social media app is banned in India which means that the southpaw would not be able to enjoy making his Tik Tok videos once he is in the country.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

The title-holders will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. The Mumbai-based franchise will be hoping to continue their outstanding run in the marquee tournament in a quest to retain the title and win it for a record sixth time and if they succeed in doing so, then they will be the first and only team to have registered a hat-trick of title wins in the history of the Indian Premier League.

After MI had successfully retained their title last season in the UAE, the Rohit-Sharma-led side became the second time after three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011) to register back-to-back title triumphs in the cash-rich tournament.

The 'Orange Army' on the other hand will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.

