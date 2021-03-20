Rohit Sharma Replicates Virat Kohli's Six In Same Over, Captain Has EPIC Reaction: WATCH

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have arguably been Team India’s two best batsmen over the last decade and have served fans with entertainment and match-winning performances over the years. With the series on the line, the captain and vice-captain decided to open the innings in the deciding T20I against England on Saturday. And the Kohli-Rohit duo came out all guns blazing, putting England on the back foot straight away.

India vs England live: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hit Mark Wood for identical 6s in the same over

Team India got off to a flying start in the final India vs England T20 with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma taking the England attack to the cleaners in the fifth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. Easily two of the most elegant batsmen in the Indian line-up, the openers led India to 44 without loss in the first five overs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then stepped on the charge in the last over of the powerplay, with Eoin Morgan throwing the ball to chief nemesis Mark Wood.

Kohli, who on strike for the second delivery, clobbered one into the stands in the deep square region for his first six of the game. The Indian skipper was pumped and soon exchanged strike with Rohit Sharma who soon got into the act. The Mumbai Indians skipper picked up the length delivery very early and deposited it into the same region, much to the delight of skipper Virat Kohli. The Men in Blue ended with 60 runs in the powerplay, setting them up for a huge score in the fifth T20I.

India vs England T20: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hit identical sixes off Wood; WATCH

India vs England live: Rohit Sharma departs after scintillating 50

Rohit Sharma continued his onslaught after the powerplay and raced to his half-century, in just 30 deliveries. The Mumbai Indians skipper reached his fifty in style, smashing a Sam Curran delivery into the stands to bring his 22nd half-century. The Hitman eventually perished for a 34-ball 64, playing on a Ben Stokes slower delivery onto his stumps. The 94-run partnership was Team India's highest this season and bodes well for the Men in Blue, who are looking at all options with the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year. At the time of writing, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have stitched a good partnership, steering India to 142/1 at the end of 13 overs.

(Image Courtesy: bcci.tv)