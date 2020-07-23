Rohit Sharma Returns To Training After 3 Months At Home With Powerful Instagram Post

Team India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma posted a picture of his bat on his Instagram account captioning it as the 'The weapon of his choice till the end of time'. The Mumbai Indians skipper has been spending time at home with his family due to COVID-19, which had suspended all cricket activities including the IPL 2020. Rohit Sharma last played for India when the Men in Blue toured New Zealand. The opener had to leave the series midway after suffering a tear in his left calf muscle.

Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma resumes training as IPL 2020 gets closes

While international cricket resumed recently with England vs West Indies test series, Team India players are yet to take the field. However, fans will get to see their favourite cricketers back in action once BCCI confirms the date for the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 was originally scheduled for March 29 start with defending champions Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma taking on Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni in the opening match. However, the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19.

While the final dates of the IPL 2020 is yet to be finalised by the BCCI, Rohit Sharma gave an indication about resuming his training session amid COVID-19 in his recent post. Speaking about his first training session after the break, Rohit Sharma wrote that it was good to be back on the field and he really felt like himself after a very long time. Mumbai has been in a lockdown state due to the city being amongst the worst in coronavirus cases across the country.

Rohit Sharma net worth

Coming to the Rohit Sharma net worth, the Mumbai Indians skipper currently has a net worth â‚¹124.5 crore ($16.6 million), as reported by MSN. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma â‚¹7 crore ($937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials. Coming to the IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma is also one of the most valuable players for the Mumbai Indians and during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the franchise retained the cricketer for â‚¹15 crore ($2.1 million).

Rohit Sharma house

The cricketer lives in Worli's Ahuja Apartment along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. According to The Economic Times report, the Rohit Sharma house was bought in 2017, the same year he got engaged to Sajdeh, who was also previously his business manager. The Rohit Sharma house in Mumbai is worth â‚¹30 crore and according to a report in Architectural Digest India, the area is spread across 6,000 square feet with a 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea.

Disclaimer: The above Rohit Sharma net worth and Rohit Sharma house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(COVER IMAGE: ROHIT SHARMA / INSTAGRAM)