Rohit Sharma Reveals A 'very Hard' Moment In Career; 'I Was Just 23 Or 24 At That Point'

Rohit Sharma, who currently leads the Indian national cricket squad across all formats of the sport, spoke about how he felt after the 2011 World Cup snub. In a recent chat with India Women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues (who was left out of the ICC Women’s 2022 World Cup), Rohit Sharma recalled how he had no one to talk to about not making it to the squad.

“It is very hard. Honestly, it's not easy because World Cup is something that you always dream of playing and being part of the World Cup. And plus, contributing to the team's success. I still remember I was in South Africa at that point and we were playing the series when we got the news. I had no one to talk to about this. At that point, I was just in my room sitting and thinking about what went wrong and what I could have done better and all of that,” The Indian skipper was heard as saying in a conversation on Dream 11.

I knew there's a lot of cricket in me: Rohit Sharma on what he felt after WC snub

Rohit Sharma, however, stated that he knew that he had a lot of cricket left in him as he was just 23-24 years old at that time and that he couldn’t change what had happened but was in control of what game by “But I think, it's important that at that stage I was, we're talking about like tens years from now, and I was only 23 or 24 at that point. So I knew that there was a lot of cricket left in me and it was not the end of the world and it was more important for me to come back from this. What has happened has happened, there is nothing you can change about it,” he added.

Cut to the present, the 34-year-old is all set to lead India in the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma on the philosophy that kept him going despite 2011 World Cup snub

Rohit Sharma also noted that he felt frustrated and dejected, however, he kept going and tried to better himself and train hard “You can be disappointed, you can be frustrated, and that's allowed because it's only natural. You get dejected and frustrated. But in that frustration, I did not want to get out of my path and I wanted to do things I thought of which is to get better as a cricketer and see what went wrong. It was a very tough time and I went by a philosophy of the thing that 'okay, tough moments will not last forever but tough people will' so, I wanted to get really tough and how I do my skill training and all of that.” he concluded.

Image: PTI