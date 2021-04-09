Rohit Sharma Reveals Being Set To Do Something Unique This IPL 2021 Season: WATCH

The inaugural contest of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is a highly anticipated one as two of the most celebrated teams of the competition are set to collide in the fixture. The defending champions Mumbai Indians are slated to take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore side on Friday, April 10. Ahead of the opening contest, MI captain Rohit Sharma revealed a new initiative that he intends to establish in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

What does Rohit Sharma aim to do differently in IPL 2021?

While the star cricketer has made a significant impact in the Indian T20 competition with his stellar performances with the bat, as well as through his captaincy stint with the Mumbai Indians, the player recently announced that he aspires to work towards a new objective along with his cricketing commitments. Taking to his social media accounts, the player drove people's attention to the damage that humans have caused to the oceans as well as the planet. He also pointed out that there is very little time left in hand to rectify those mistakes and reverse the damage.

Though the cricketer did not exactly reveal what exactly he plans to do, he hinted that he will share more details about the same as the Indian Premier League goes on. Sharma also had a bag in front of him and he contemplated giving fans a glimpse of what was in the bag. However, he decided otherwise, thus further increasing the suspense fans' anticipation.

Rohit Sharma net worth information

As per caknowledge.com, the Rohit Sharma net worth figure stands at INR 145 crore. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures him being being part of the Grade A+ list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, earning INR 7 crore. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot. Moreover, the player is set to take home a handsome paycheck of INR 15 crore for captaining Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021.

MI vs RCB live streaming details

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening contest of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9. The match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Fans in India can enjoy the MI vs RCB live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 7:30 PM (IST). The live telecast of the game will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

