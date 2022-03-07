Rohit Sharma Reveals His 'biggest Challenge' As Captain Which Is 'more Than Winning Games'

On Sunday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged that his main job as a captain would be to build strong bench strength, and not simply win games for the country. If he can fulfill his obligation of creating a strong bench strength, Rohit believes Indian cricket will be in good hands. The Mumbai cricketer stated that he wants to approach players who aren't in the starting XI and get them in a good mindset so that they are ready to perform when called upon.

"If you create that bench strength and you start thinking from now, Indian cricket will be in good hands. This is one of my challenges and one of my responsibilities. I have to take it upon myself to create that bench strength, keeping in mind a lot of things. It's going to be my biggest challenge more than winning games and all of that. For me what is important is how I approach those guys who are sitting outside and how I can get them in a good mindset," Rohit said in his post-match press conference.

Rohit said the youngsters in the team should be very clear in the head when they get an opportunity to play. They should be clear as to what they want to achieve, Rohit added. Rohit said that he doesn't want players to be thinking that they didn't get enough chance. The 35-year-old stated that he wants to create a "nice" and "happy" space so players can go out and do their job with the utmost freedom. He said that it is his and the team management's decision to create that atmosphere.

Rohit maintains 100% win record as full-time captain

Rohit has not lost a single match since taking over as India's full-time captain. On Sunday, Rohit led Team India to its maiden victory as Test captain. India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win the first game of the two-match series. Before the first Test match, India won the T20I series against Sri Lanka by 3-0. Earlier this month, Rohit helped India register a clean sweep against West Indies in both the ODI and T20I series. Prior to that, Rohit had whitewashed the visiting New Zealand side in a T20I series.