Rohit Sharma Reveals Most Happening Off-field Activity, Gets Funny Reply From THIS Player

The Indian Premier League has carved a niche for itself as one of the most prominent cricket competitions in the world. With the 14th edition of the cash-rich league inching closer, all the participating franchises have begun their preparations in full swing. Apart from the cricketing action, the players also have to invest a considerable amount of time in promotional activities for their respective sponsors. Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma took to his Twitter account to share that he had to face the camera on yet another occasion.

Mitchell McClenaghan responds to Rohit Sharma's tweet in a hilarious manner

Rohit Sharma shared a picture of a set where he was scheduled to shoot for a promotional activity ahead of the Indian Premier League. The player's caption suggested that he was a little tired of taking part in multiple shoots. New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan, who was been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the past, came up with a funny response on the star India batter's tweet. The former MI player asked Sharma to ensure that there is some good 'chaat' for him after the shoot.

Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 salary

Mumbai Indians have established themselves as the most successful side in the history of the Indian Premier League. The franchise has thrived under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, and the right-handed batsman has contributed significantly, both as a leader, as well as a player. The 33-year-old is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the Mumbai Indians squad. The Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 salary is set at â‚¹15 crore.

MI IPL 2021 schedule for IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians are scheduled to feature in the opening contest of the IPL 2021 alongside the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They will play their first five matches in Chennai and will then travel to Delhi for four fixtures. They will then play three matches in Bangalore and will move to Kolkata for their last two encounters. Here is the MI IPL 2021 schedule -

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Image source: Mumbai Indians Instagram