Rohit Sharma Reveals Rahul Dravid's 'in Person' Move After Taking Over As Team India Coach

New Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma was all praise for Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and spoke about how the coach had gone personally spoken to each player and discussed what sort of role a player will have to play and how they can contribute to the team.

"He has gone personally and spoken to each one of us. Just to understand us. Obviously, he’s been working with India A and India U-19s and he was the NCA head. So he knows each player in and out. It’s not like he doesn’t know anyone. He has that bond with everyone, now it’s just about taking that forward and taking it to the next level. (He spoke to them) about what they feel about themselves and what sort of role they look for in this team and what they have to offer, which position will be their best position to bat, etc. Same with the bowlers as well," he said in an interaction on a Youtube show 'Backstage with Boria'.

Rohit Sharma further went on to say that Rahul Dravid has always mentioned that it was hard work that helped him become what he was as a cricketer and that he is making sure everyone in the team is working hard.

"Rahul Bhai was a brilliant cricketer, we all know that without a doubt. We all know how he has played his cricket. He himself has come out and said on so many occasions that he was not so talented. He had to work so hard to get where he is today. I think that is going to reflect on this team as well. He is making sure that we work hard as a team. That nothing is given on a platter to anyone. He will make you work hard. " he added.

'Players will have much more clarity'

The Indian white-ball skipper also said that there will be more clarity for everyone coming in and for those being left out and that a proper structure and process has been put in place "Obviously when you do that when you enjoy that process, you feel good about it. Because there is a process that has been put in place. And there is a structure as well. So people will enjoy that. Guys that are coming in, going out. They will have so much clarity about why they were out of the team, why they came into the team and all that. That is something that he will be able to create" he concluded.