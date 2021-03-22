Rohit Sharma Reveals Where He Likes To Sit In The Indian Team Bus; See Picture

After winning the fifth and final T20I with a 36-run victory, Team India clinched the India vs England T20I series 3-2. The biggest headline for Team India was that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the batting after KL Rahul was dropped due to his poor performances. After the win, Rohit Sharma posted a picture with an interesting caption on the team bus.

Rohit Sharma posts a picture in team bus with an interesting caption

Rohit Sharma was the standout performer in the last T20I after the 'Hitman' hit a quick 64 runs off 34 balls. After the win, Sharma posted a picture of himself on the team bus with his sunglasses on. He interestingly captioned the picture (in Hindi), "Ember in the eyes," thereby delighting several fans who applauded the picture. Rohit has also posted other pictures of the T20I series win against England.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli partnership

For the final India vs England T20I, Team India made some changes to the batting order as Virat Kohli opening the batting alongside Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul was dropped. The move reaped benefits for the team as Rohit and Virat provided excellent balance to the team. Sharma attacked the bowlers while Kohli played a supporting role and guided India to an excellent score of 224/2.

On the other hand, England were off to an excellent start with Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan hitting half-centuries. However, a stellar bowling performance from Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped ensure that England would not get to the target. After impressive comeback wins in both the Test and the T20I series, India will now hope to clinch the upcoming India vs England ODI series as well.

Rohit Sharma gives his assessment on the new batting line-up

Meanwhile, the Hitman gave his assessment on the speculations of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening the batting for India again in the future. Sharma said, "I am sure we need to sit and analyse and collect our thoughts on what would be the right thing for the team. If that means he (Kohli) has to open with me, so be it. There is still a lot of time before the World Cup starts. We’ve got a good amount of time, there’s the IPL in between and I’m hearing there will be a few T20s as well before the World Cup. Things might change as and when we get closer to the World Cup," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is set to participate in the ODI series against England starting on Tuesday. Following which, he will join Mumbai Indians team 2021 training camp. The Mumbai Indians team 2021 will take on RCB in the first match of the IPL this season on April 9.