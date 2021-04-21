Rohit Sharma Rules Out Dew Factor As DC Breaks The Losing Streak; Beat MI By 6 Wickets

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians and ended their losing streak at the Chepauk. Rishabh Pant lead team hold their nerves as they beat the Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. Chennai yet again witnessed low-scoring encounters where bowlers difficulties in hold the wet ball due to the dew. However, MI skipper Rohit Sharma has ruled out the dew factor and said that the reason for losing is their middle-order batsmen not able to capitalise good start from the openers.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said, "After the start we got we should have batted better in the middle overs. It is happening time and again. We aren't able to capitalize on our starts and we need to understand as a batting unit. But you have to give credit to the Delhi bowlers, they kept it tight and kept taking wickets. We knew dew would come in but we have seen that it's not all that difficult to grip the ball in the last few games. Dew isn't the factor, we need to play smart cricket to win games which we didn't do today."

After Rohit Sharma left the field due to a minor injury, Kieron Pollard was handed over the captainship. MI bowlers were struggling to grip the wet ball and therefore Kieron Pollard complained about it. Soon, the umpires changed the wet well, however, Delhi Capitals batsmen held their nerves till the last over and tried to avoid any false shots that could bring the Mumbai Indians back into the game.

For Delhi Capitals, Amit Mishra's fiery spell chocked Mumbai Indians to 137 despite a great start by Rohit Sharma. Mishra in his spell of 4 overs conceded only 24 runs and got 4 big wickets. For his bowling, he was also chosen as the player of the match.

Amit Mishra on taking wickets of Pollard, Rohit and Hardik

On being chosen as player of the match, Amit Mishra said, "Just tried to bowl good areas, just try to take wickets. Different bowlers have different styles. My style is to bowl in the air. Don't want to change much. Sometimes the speed maybe. I try to understand the wicket and bowl like that. They (Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard) are winners for MI and so I always go for wickets against these guys initially. I was worried but I knew our batters are smart enough. They have some experience now after playing two matches here."

(Image Credits: iplt20.com)