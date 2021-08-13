Last Updated:

Rohit Sharma Salutes Reporter For THIS Question On India Vs England 2nd Test At Lord's

Rohit Sharma saluted the Reporter on being asked about his feelings on India winning the second test match against England on August 15. Read more.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
rohit sharma

(Image Source: bcci.tv)


The Indian side displayed their strength on the first day of the second Test between India and England by ending the day at 276/3. Batting first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul dominated the English side as Rohit hit 83 runs in 145 balls and Kl Rahul hit an unbeaten 127 at the end of the day. The Hitman-Rohit Sharma showed his class on the field in an innings comprising of 11 fours and a six. He also answered the questions by the media at the end of the day’s play in a press conference. 

In the press conference, a reporter asked Rohit, if India manages to win the match by beating England, it would be another reason for India to celebrate as the final day of the match coincides with the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. Rohit’s epic answer to this question quickly went viral on social media, garnering lots of likes and retweets from the netizens. Answering the question, Rohit saluted the reporter and said, it would be a great achievement for us if India manages to win the match on Indian Independence Day.

It was KL Rahul's day; He looked in full control since the first ball he played - Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, sharing thoughts on his and KL Rahul’s partnership, Rohit said to the media, “I wouldn’t say the best, because you know, as long as you are playing there will be lots of opportunities that you would have. But I would certainly say, the most challenging knock that I have played. But yes, it felt very good, I was happy with the way we started of. Unfortunate dismissal, but I couldn’t have done anything to that".

READ | Athiya Shetty roots for rumoured beau KL Rahul as he scores century in 1st Test vs Eng

Rohit praised KL Rahul highly for his disciplined century and further said, “ It was probably the best that I have seen KL Rahul bat. He was very much in control from ball 1, till we finished the day today. He was clear with his plans and when you are clear with your plans, you trust your plans, they definitely work. It was his day today, and he made it really count".

READ | Ind vs Eng: KL Rahul gets rousing welcome in dressing room after unbeaten 127-run knock

Image: bcci.tv

READ | Rohit Sharma misses on his first overseas ton at lords; gives Team India an early edge
READ | Rohit Sharma narrowly misses out on hundred at Lord's Test; netizens praise the fine knock
READ | India vs England: Netizens blame Sanjay Manjrekar for 'jinxing' Rohit Sharma's ton
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND