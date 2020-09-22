Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary Trolled By Harsha Bhogle, Netizens For 'healthy Waistlines'

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary and Piyush Chawla were trolled mercilessly on Twitter for healthy waistlines after lockdown.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
Rohit Sharma

The much-awaited 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) got underway on Saturday with defending champions Mumbai locking horns with arch-rivals Chennai. It was the Men in Yellow who emerged victorious in the tournament opener in what turned out to be an exciting run chase. Fans were stoked with the return of cricketing action after a brief hiatus induced due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle decodes reason behind poor Chris Jordan short run call

Harsha Bhogle subtly trolls Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary and Piyush Chawla 

While fans were excited to witness their favourite players back in action, one thing that didn't go unnoticed was the paunch of a few players. Courtesy of the lockdown, cricketers were also locked inside their houses for nearly five months. They didn't have any on-field training sessions that they are so used to. However, there were several cricketers who made full use of the resources at their disposal and kept themselves fit by working out at their homes.

On the other hand, there were also cricketers who came out of the lockdown with a healthy waistline, which was noticed during the opening clash of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Mumbai and Chennai on Saturday. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary and Piyush Chawla have evidently added several kilos to their weight and looked far from fit. The healthy waistline of the cricketers was a talking point on Twitter where they were trolled mercilessly by the Twitterati. While some fans mocked these players, others supported them by citing the lockdown as a reason for the same.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Chennai: Rohit Sharma trolled by fans for POOR IPL leg spin record

In fact, former skipper of the Indian hockey team, Viren Rasquinha also took to Twitter and slammed the fitness levels of the cricketers in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 after the opening game. Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle also took a subtle shot at the cricketers' healthy waistlines. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: 'We're the defending champions,' says Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma prior to Chennai clash

Meanwhile, as per the Mumbai Dream11 IPL schedule, the Men in Blue are all set to take on Kolkata on Wednesday, September 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Rohit Sharma's men lost against Chennai in the first game of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Mumbai outfit will look to bounce back in the tournament by beating Kolkata and thus get off the mark on the points table.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL schedule

MI

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: SRH team's principal sponsors rope in Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador ahead of IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Steve Smith issues strong warning to MS Dhoni's Chennai ahead of Dream11 IPL game: Watch

14 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar bowls 2 BIG no balls on return after Mitchell Marsh injury

17 hours ago

RCCL vs ACCA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo live

24 mins ago

Virender Sehwag has funny name for Yuzi Chahal, trolls Dale Steyn for dropped catch: Watch

35 mins ago

ECS T10 Cartaxo MCCV vs ROS live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

1 hour ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: Top T20 records at Rajasthan vs Chennai venue, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS