Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary Trolled By Harsha Bhogle, Netizens For 'healthy Waistlines'

The much-awaited 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) got underway on Saturday with defending champions Mumbai locking horns with arch-rivals Chennai. It was the Men in Yellow who emerged victorious in the tournament opener in what turned out to be an exciting run chase. Fans were stoked with the return of cricketing action after a brief hiatus induced due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Harsha Bhogle subtly trolls Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary and Piyush Chawla

While fans were excited to witness their favourite players back in action, one thing that didn't go unnoticed was the paunch of a few players. Courtesy of the lockdown, cricketers were also locked inside their houses for nearly five months. They didn't have any on-field training sessions that they are so used to. However, there were several cricketers who made full use of the resources at their disposal and kept themselves fit by working out at their homes.

On the other hand, there were also cricketers who came out of the lockdown with a healthy waistline, which was noticed during the opening clash of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Mumbai and Chennai on Saturday. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary and Piyush Chawla have evidently added several kilos to their weight and looked far from fit. The healthy waistline of the cricketers was a talking point on Twitter where they were trolled mercilessly by the Twitterati. While some fans mocked these players, others supported them by citing the lockdown as a reason for the same.

In fact, former skipper of the Indian hockey team, Viren Rasquinha also took to Twitter and slammed the fitness levels of the cricketers in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 after the opening game. Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle also took a subtle shot at the cricketers' healthy waistlines. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can’t think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels. — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 19, 2020

Couple of healthy waistlines today..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2020

Who is more Fit ??



RT for Rohit Sharma

Like for Jethalal pic.twitter.com/YuWgFlZP3r — Pun Baaz (@apna__pun) September 19, 2020

Saurabh Tiwary looks like the playground bully who has eaten everyone’s lunch. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) September 19, 2020

Absolutely

Looking at Chawala, Saurabh Tiwary even rohit sharma

It's disgusting that these players earn so much money from this game yet they don't care how their fitness impact their game. https://t.co/WDtHB5qwWh — Deepak Badlani (@BadlaniDb) September 20, 2020

Dude, these guys have been under complete lockdown for 6 months! Cricketers maintain shape with variety of power, endurance, strength and cardio training. Much of it is during nets and practice too. — Anish Chowdhary (@anish2k11) September 19, 2020

Those who are being called out for being fat (Rohit, Piyush) have always been like that.



And those who are fit, like Dhoni, Pandya, etc. have been fit, even during pre-covid times.



"Complete Lockdown for 6 months" hasn't really mattered tbh. — SJ Titor CSKian #WhistlePodu (@SanghiTitorFC) September 19, 2020

Looks like Rohit Sharma, Piyush Chawla and Saurabh Tiwary have a different competition going on amongst themselves #TummyKing — Rookie (@rookie_tweet) September 19, 2020

Rohit : I want to lose weight and get in shape🦵

Virat : let's go to the Gym, hitman 🏋️

Rohit: pic.twitter.com/7oJNGotZTB — Arihant💫 (@karwaan123) September 16, 2020

Can’t agree with him more. Piyush Chawla,Rohit Sharma & Saurabh Tiwary looked bloated yesterday. I know how difficult 2 hv a fitness regime but if you desire playing at the highest level, u need to go thro it every day. sad to see players in such a shape. https://t.co/Q7xZ2t673e — Venkysdiary (@venkysdiary) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, as per the Mumbai Dream11 IPL schedule, the Men in Blue are all set to take on Kolkata on Wednesday, September 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Rohit Sharma's men lost against Chennai in the first game of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Mumbai outfit will look to bounce back in the tournament by beating Kolkata and thus get off the mark on the points table.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL schedule

IMAGE COURTESY: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM