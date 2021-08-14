Rohit Sharma Says Missing 2011 World Cup Led To Improvement, But Was Heartbreaking

Even though Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world in today's time, the Hit-Man discussed a time when he faced a major setback. While speaking to Dinesh Karthik in an interview organized by Sky Sports, Rohit said that he was extremely disappointed not to be selected for the 2011 World Cup squad. The Indian opener also discussed what has helped him to become the dangerous batsman that he is today.

Rohit Sharma explains the heartbreak of not being selected

While India enjoyed one of its best moments in 2011 after winning the World Cup, Rohit Sharma explained how he was sulking because of not being selected for the squad due to poor form. Speaking to Dinesh Karthik, Rohit said, "It was the worst time. I was quite desperate to get into the team and do something for the team at that point. You know you would be playing in front of your home crowd. I knew we had the best chance of winning the World Cup. I wanted to be part of that and make a difference."

Rohit Sharma insists World Cup setback improved him as a player

While Rohit Sharma was heartbroken for not being selected in the World Cup squad, he did insist that the setback was required to help him improve as a player and become the destructive batsman that he is today. "That kind of setback was needed to improve myself, to understand my game better. Everyone wants to be part of the World Cup, but in a way, it did good to me. I came back as a different person. I started learning more about my batting and what I need to do from hereon. I changed everything - my mindset and a little bit of technical aspect of my game as well." Rohit's improvements in his batting have been evident as he continues to be the only batsman to score three double-centuries in ODIs and also the only batsman to score the highest number of centuries in a single World Cup.

However, Rohit did suggest that the continuous change in his batting position was part of the reason for his disappointing performances prior to the World Cup. "Before the World Cup, I wouldn’t want to say that I was not giving that importance while playing for India. But because my batting position kept changing, I was not able to adapt. That pushed me a little back because you need to change your game based on where you bat," he concluded.