Rohit Sharma Says, "Really Glad I Could Get Team India Into Important Position"

Rohit Sharma's 127 run innings played a key role in helping India win the England vs India Oval Test by 157 runs. The Indian opener, who won the Man of the Match for his innings, expressed his joy on getting his first overseas hundred and termed it 'special'.

"Getting that hundred was special. With almost 100 behind, we knew how important it was in the second innings to give them a target of 370-odd. A great effort from the batting unit. It’s my first overseas hundred, I am really glad that I could get the team into an important position. The three-figure mark wasn’t in my mind. We knew the pressure on the batting unit, so we kept our heads down and batted the situation. Once we got the lead, we just wanted to put pressure on the bowlers" he said.

England vs India: Rohit's First Overseas Hundred

The player stiched important partnerships with KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara in the second innings, helping India set a target of 368 for the English side. The player was delighted on having scored the century when it mattered the most for his team. "It holds a lot of value. You're playing in testing conditions against a quality bowling lineup. So, obviously, when you do well against them, you always feel good about it. For me, it was always like that. I knew when I came here for the WTC Final, that I had to put in the best effort with the bat, however, I can and do whatever it takes. I don't mind looking ugly at times, doesn't matter whatever I do on the field with the bat, as long as I get the job done for the team. That to me is very crucial and important," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah lauds team spirit for The Oval win

Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in causing an English batting collapse, picking up the key wickets of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow within a gap of two runs. The pacer praised the team for coming together and painting the team spirit while not being bothered by what was said and done outside "We as a team always look to be in the present. Obviously, sometimes things don't go your way, sometimes they will... Five days is a lot of cricket and the game can change anytime, we always want to think like that. We have a lot of belief in our unit that, as and when we get an opportunity, we can push and get things in our favour. That is the message that goes inside the team as well. Even if we are running behind in the game, we want to put pressure, try to fight and try to find a way to make a comeback," Bumrah said.

(Image credits: AP)