Rohit Sharma Says Virat Kohli Does Not Need 'reassurance' Despite Slump In Form

Questions continue to arise over Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat after yet another failure during ENG vs IND 2nd ODI. After a crushing loss in the 1st ODI, England bounced back to beat Team India by 100 runs at Lords on Thursday. England pacer Reece Topley's inspiring spell of 6/24 was enough to derail India's innings.

ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma bats for Virat Kohli's form yet again

Virat Kohli's form has become a matter of national discussion with former players even questioning his place in the team. During the ENG vs IND 2nd ODI, Kohli started off well before being dismissed by David Willey for 16 runs. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was left baffled during the press conference with one of the journalists yet again questioning Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat. When asked if Virat Kohli needed support from the team, Rohit Sharma in his reply said, "He has played so many matches. He is playing for so many years. He is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance. I pointed this out in my last press conference, too: form goes up and down, that is part and parcel of any cricketer's career. So, a player like him, who has played for so many years, who has made so many runs, who has won so many matches, for him, he only needs one or two good innings to bounce back. That is my thinking and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly."

England vs India: Jos Buttler surprised over Virat Kohli's criticism

Not only Rohit Sharma but even his opposite number Jos Buttler is surprised over Virat Kohli being on the receiving end for his slump in form. While speaking to the media the England skipper said, "Yeah, incredibly surprised, as I said, his record speaks for himself. The matches he's won for India and yeah, why would you question that?". I suppose in a little way it's quite refreshing for the rest of us that he is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best player in ODI cricket in the world,".

He further added, "So he's been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, go through runs of form where they don't perform as well as they can do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you're hoping that it doesn't come against us."