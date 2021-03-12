Rohit Sharma Scares England Psychologically Ahead Of First T20I, Fans Delighted: WATCH

Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is all set for the five-match T20I series against England. Just a few hours before the commencement of the first India vs England match, he shared a video of himself training at the nets. The series marks the return of Sharma to India’s white-ball line-up, after he missed the ODI and T20I matches in Australia late last year.

Rohit Sharma speaks ahead of India vs England T20, watch video

India vs England T20: Rohit Sharma goes full throttle at the nets

Rohit Sharma took to Instagram and shared a short video of himself training at the nets. It appears that the cricketer is all geared up to continue his sublime Test form in the upcoming limited-overs matches as well as he was seen clubbing the ball to all corners of the ground. In the caption, he wrote “Gearing up”. Here is a look at Sharma’s training routine ahead of the opening match of the T20I series.

Rohit Sharma stats in international cricket

The Rohit Sharma stats in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Ever since he made his international debut back in 2007, Sharma has played 38 Tests, 224 ODIs and 108 T20Is for India. He has aggregated 9,115 runs in ODIs at an average of 49.27 with 29 tons and 43 half-centuries. Moreover, he is the second highest run-getter in T20I cricket with 2,773 runs at an average of 32.62. In Tests, Sharma has compiled 2,615 runs. His international centuries tally comprises of 40 tons.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England T20 will also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The match is scheduled to go underway on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue will also be hosting the remaining four games of the five-match series. The live action for the first T20I will commence from 7:00 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other Indian players training ahead of the series opening game.

Image source: BCCI Twitter