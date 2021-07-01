Rohit Sharma Sells His Lonavala Villa For Rs 5.25 Crore, Bears A Loss Of Rs 75 Lakh

Team India's opener Rohit Sharma who is currently enjoying his break in the United Kingdom ahead of the Test series against England has recently suffered a loss of Rs. 75 lakhs. As per a report in squarefeatindia.com, Rohit Sharma has sold his Lonavala villa for an amount less than what he had bought in 2016. Lonavala is one of the most popular hill stations surrounded by green valleys in western India near Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma sells Lonavala Villa for Rs. 5.25 crore

As per the report, Rohit Sharma sold his Lonavala Villa in Rs. 5.25 crore which he had bought in January 2016 at a price of Rs. 6 crores. The villa was reportedly sold in May this year and it was bought by Mumbai-based Sushma Ashok Saraf. The agreement date of the deal was May 29, 2021, and Rohit Sharma has paid Rs 26.25 lakh as the stamp duty for this deal. The deal was registered on June 1, 2021.

Rohit Sharma Can Get 3 100s In 5 Tests Vs England

India's former skipper Sunil Gavaskar will be commentating along with Team India's cricketer Dinesh Karthik in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and 5-Test series against England. He had predicted that Rohit Sharma can score three hundred in the five-match Test series against England. Sunil Gavaskar, while speaking on The Analyst Inside podcast also cautioned Team India's opener Rohit Sharma and outlined his early overs weakness which the batsman must overcome.

On Rohit Sharma's struggle with the bat during his early innings, Sunil Gavaskar said, "In his case, it is always first two-three overs that is nervous for everybody because those are the overs when his front foot is not getting to the pitch of the ball but you know a couple of overs down the road when his front foot starts getting to the pitch of the ball and then he is very good. Even in Australia, he didn't score too many runs but the time he had to play their fast bowlers was amazing. His thing is that all the time he is looking to attack so sometimes the shot selection can be where he gets out but if he gets that right then he can get as many as three hundred these five-Test loops."

(Image Credits: Unsplash/PTI)