Rohit Sharma Shows No Signs Of Major Injury As Virat Kohli Puts Arm Around Him; See Photos

While India came up with a fabulous performance against England in the first ODI on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer walked off the field. Rohit Sharma was hit on his elbow courtesy of a fast delivery from Mark Wood. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer hurt his shoulder while putting a full stretched dive to save a boundary.

India vs England highlights: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli pose with the team

As the Indian side celebrated their first ODI victory, Rohit Sharma seemed to have hidden the impact of his injury as Virat Kohli put his arm around him. Head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture of the same on his Twitter account with the caption, "The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune #TeamIndia." Recently, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened for India for the first time ever in a T20I against England and that got many Indian supporters delirious.

India vs England highlights: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer injuries concern India

India won the first ODI of the India vs England ODI series convincingly by 66 runs. Shikhar Dhawan played an outstanding inning as he smacked 98 runs off 106 balls. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya played supporting innings to guide India to a decent score of 317/5 in the 50 overs.

On the other hand, England were off to an excellent start, almost giving the 'Men in Blue' a scare. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow made an outstanding opening partnership of 135 runs. Roy made 46 of 35 deliveries while Bairstow smacked 94 runs off 66 balls. Although it seemed that India were out of the game at one stage, the fast bowlers made an amazing comeback after going for runs in their first few overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick amongst the bowlers for his figures of 2-30 in his 9 overs spell. Debutant Prasidh Krishna picked up four wickets while Shardul Thakur picked up the all-important wicket of Jonny Bairstow to ensure India won the match.

As a result of this victory, India now lead the 3-match India vs England ODI series 1-0. The other two ODIs will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on 26 March and 28 March respectively. However, it remains to be seen how many changes India make to the side in case Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are both ruled out as a precautionary measure ahead of the IPL 2021. Prior to the ODI series, India won both the Test and the T20I series against England.

India vs England live stream

Both India vs England ODIs will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs England live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.