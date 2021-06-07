Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill Solution To India's Long-term Opening Problem? Gavaskar Answers

As India is in the UK to play the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and five-match Test series against England, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the top contenders of opening the innings for India. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill impressed everyone with their solid batting performance during the Australia series. However, India's WTC Final and England series will be the toughest challenge for both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Notably, Team India has been in a continuous hunt to get the best opening pair in Test after the exit of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir. Now, India's former skipper Sunil Gavaskar while speaking on The Analyst answered whether India can bank upon Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as long-term openers.

Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill solution to India's long-term opening problem?

During the interview, Sunil Gavaskar was asked by a fan whether the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill is the long-term solution of India's opening problem, on that the former Indian skipper said, "The new ball will certainly move more in England than it did in Australia and that's why the first few overs are always going to be the ones that are going to be important and crucial. But I think over a period of time Rohit Sharma has realised that. You can see him scoring runs very consistently. It is just he needs to give himself time a little bit in the middle, luckily this is going to be only Test series, there is no One-Day or T20 cricket that may sometimes confuse a batsman. So if gives himself time in the middle and reaches the pitch of the ball, he will certainly score runs."

"Shubman Gill is also a very fine prospect and I think they complIment each other very well because what happens is both of them are at the same time putting pressure on the bowlers from both ends. But it's not going to be easy for them, so whether it is Gill, Pujara or Kohli when they come to bat then they have to give themselves some time to settle themselves up," added Sunil Gavaskar.

Rohit Sharma Can Get 3 100s In 5 Tests Vs England says Sunil Gavaskar

During the podcast, Sunil Gavaskar was asked by a fan that he is still not confident with Rohit Sharma as he will be facing James Anderson and Stuart Broad with the dukes early in his innings, on that Sunil Gavaskar said that the series is taking place in August-September in which the ball does not swing much and the groundsmen may not leave too much of grass on the pitch as it can backfire Team England as well.

On Rohit Sharma's struggle with the bat during his early innings, Sunil Gavaskar said, "In his case, it is always first two-three overs that is nervous for everybody because those are the overs when his front foot is not getting to the pitch of the ball but you know a couple of overs down the road when his front foot starts getting to the pitch of the ball and then he is very good. Even in Australia, he didn't score too many runs but the time he had to play their fast bowlers was amazing. His thing is that all the time he is looking to attack so sometimes the shot selection can be where he gets out but if he gets that right then he can get as many as three hundred these five-Test loops."

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)