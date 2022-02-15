Rohit Sharma Shuts Down Questions On Ex-skipper Virat Kohli's Form; 'If You Guys Can...'

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has been in the spotlight over a long period now as his poor run with bat continues. Notably, Kohli has not scored a single century for over two years and even during times when he was off to a good start, he has repeatedly failed to convert them into big scores.

Virat Kohli has scored a maximum of 18 runs in the second ODI during the recently-concluded series against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, after scoring only eight runs in the first match. However, he returned to the pavilion for a duck in the final ODI after facing two balls, which prompted the cricket world to ponder about the decline in his performance.

Team India skipper defends ex-skipper

Meanwhile, according to a PTI copy, Rohit Sharma has expressed his opinion on the criticism of Kohli in a press conference ahead of the upcoming T20I series, starting from February 16.

"I think it starts from you guys. If you guys can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of. He is in a very good space and he has been part of international team for more than a decade. He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations. So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place," said Rohit.

Shift of captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma took over India’s captaincy in the white-ball formats from Virat Kohli in a dramatic fashion in the concluding half of 2021. While Kohli announced his decision to step down from India's T20I captaincy following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, he wanted to continue as the skipper in the longer formats. However, Kohli was replaced by Rohit as the ODI skipper in December, and the ex-skipper’s explosive press conference before leaving for India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 revealed that BCCI had no prior communication with Kohli, before letting him know the decision.



Kohli led India to a 2-1 Test series loss against the Proteas team and later announced that he has decided to step down from captaincy in Test cricket as well. Kohli then finished the three-match ODI series against South Africa as India’s second-highest run-scorer, having scored 116 runs at an average of 38.66. He crossed the half-century mark on two occasions with the highest knock of 65 runs. Despite adding runs under his belt against the Proteas, Kohli’s struggle with the bat in the series against West Indies has made people term his run of form as poor.

India vs West Indies T20I series full schedule

India vs West Indies 1st T20I - 16 February at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I - 18 February at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I - 20 February at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India’s T20I squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

(Image: PTI)