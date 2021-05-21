Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time At The Pool With Daughter Samaira, Fans In Awe Of Batsman

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to his presence on the 22 yards. But like most athletes, the right-hander goes through a busy schedule as he travels across the globe to play for his country. While Rohit Sharma daughter, Samaira and his wife Ritika Sajdeh accompany the cricketer during his tours, they don't entirely get to spend time with him due to his training and match schedules. Despite being busy with his cricketing commitments, the batsman surely loves sharing pictures and videos of the two most important people in his life.

Rohit Sharma's latest Instagram photo with his daughter delights netizens

Currently, Rohit has got some time off to spend with his family after the IPL 2021 was postponed. On Thursday, the Mumbai Indians captain took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture. The photo featured Rohit Sharma daughter along with the cricketer where the two are seen spending some father-daughter time alongside a pool. Rohit also put up a heartwarming caption as he wrote, "Proud girl dad" with a red heart emoticon.

As expected, Rohit Sharma's Instagram post was flooded with a lot of comments. Several reactions poured in as fans, who were left in awe, showered their love on the beautiful picture. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has been named in the India squad for WTC Final. The 34-year-old has been in scintilllating form in the WTC, having scored 1030 runs in 11 games (17 innings) at a stunning average of 64.37. He also has four centuries and two fifties to his name with the highest score of 212.

Rohit Sharma is a vital part of the India squad for WTC Final 2021 and his performance will be crucial in India's chances of winning the contest. The India vs New Zealand WTC final will be played from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

Rohit Sharma net worth

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. According to filmysiyappa.com, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹170 crore ($23 million). The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma ₹7 crore ($937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

SOURCE: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM