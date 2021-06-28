Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With Daughter After WTC Final, Fans Say 'cutie-pies'

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to his presence on the 22 yards. But like most athletes, the right-hander goes through a busy schedule as he travels across the globe to play for his country. While Rohit Sharma's daughter, Samaira, and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, accompany the cricketer during his tours, they don't entirely get to spend time with him due to his training and match schedules.

Rohit Sharma's latest photo with daughter Samaira wins internet over

Despite being busy with his cricketing commitments, the batsman makes sure that he gets to spend time with his daughter. Rohit was recently a part of the India vs New Zealand WTC final that the Kiwis won by 8 wickets. By winning the WTC Final 2021, New Zealand became the inaugural World Test Champions. While the loss in the India vs New Zealand WTC final has left Rohit disappointed, the batsman is lifting his spirits by spending quality time with his daughter.

On Sunday, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians took to Instagram and posted a delightful picture of Rohit Sharma and Samaira. In the photo, Rohit is seen posing with Samaira as she is sitting on the carousel. The father-daughter duo seems to be enjoying a good time and is all smiles in the post.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans showered love on the cute picture. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Rohit Sharma performance in WTC Final 2021

Rohit scored 34 off 68 in the first innings and helped India tackle the new ball threat. In the second innings, the right-hander once again got a start as he scored 30 off 81 balls. However, he couldn't convert his starts into big scores, something which he is accustomed to doing in limited-overs cricket. Rohit will look to improve his conversion rate in the upcoming five-match Test series against England and guide India to a win. The India vs England series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

India squad vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

IMAGE SOURCE: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM