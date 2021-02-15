Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag For Massive Batting Record In India

Rohit Sharma whacked two towering sixes en route to hammering a courageous 161-run knock against England on Day 1 at Chennai. By doing so, the cricketer achieved a rare Indian record across all international formats of the game.

India vs England 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma slams 161 — watch video

Rohit Sharma goes ahead of MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag in terms of sixes hit in India

Rohit Sharma struck two sixes against England on Day 1 to take his overall six-hitting tally in international cricket to 428 sixes. Remarkably, the cricketer has hit 200 of his overall 428 sixes while playing in India, thus making him the first Indian player to do so ahead of the likes of legendary batsmen like MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma is also the third-leading six-hitting batsmen of all time in all formats. His 428 sixes place him only behind the likes of West Indies batting barbarian Chris Gayle and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. While Gayle cleared the fence 534 times in his career, Afridi struck the ball over the boundary about 476 times during his playing days.

India vs England 2nd Test updates

At Stumps on Day 3, England reached 53-3 after 19 overs. The visitors still require another 429 runs for a victory and to go 2-0 up in the four-match series. Dan Lawrence and England captain Joe Root will resume the visitor’s mammoth run-chase on Day 4.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma top-scored for India in their first innings with 161 and he was ably assisted by Ajinkya Rahane’s 67 at the crease. The hosts were all out for 329, but they still managed to gain a 195-run lead over England on the back of R Ashwin’s 5-43. Ashwin later displayed his magic with the bat by top-scoring for India with 106 in their second innings.

