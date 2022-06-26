Rohit Sharma Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of One-off Test Match Against England

Team India suffered a major jolt ahead of the England vs India Test series after skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19. The news regarding the same was confirmed by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). The Team India captain is currently in isolation at the team hotel. India are already without their other regular opener KL Rahul, who missed the tour due to groin injury.

England vs India: Rohit Sharma Test positive for COVID

The BCCI tweeted, "UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team."

UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022



The England vs India rescheduled fifth test will begin on July 1 and with India's skipper testing positive for COVID-19, it remains to be seen if he recovers in time for the series. The Team India opener had also not come to bat on the third day of the Lecistershire vs India warm-up match.

India tour of England: BCCI Warning for Team India players

The news of Rohit Sharma testing positive for COVID will not go down well with BCCI since recently it was reported that the cricket board was set to warn players over COVID-related issues. Earlier a report by Insidesport had stated that BCCI were unhappy with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli taking pictures with fans without a mask. BCCI treasurer, while speaking to the publication, said, “The Covid-19 threat is reduced in the UK. But still players should be more careful. We will ask the team to be a little careful”.

This is not the first instance of a Team India player getting tested positive for COVID. Before the warm-up fixture veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was forced to stay back in India under quarantine after returning positive for Covid-19. The fifth and the final Test match was suspended last year after COVID cases were found in the Indian camp.