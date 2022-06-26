Rohit Sharma Tests COVID-19 Positive: Who Will Open Alongside Gill In 5th Test Vs England?

The news of Rohit Sharma testing positive ahead of the Edgbaston Test comes as a huge setback for Team India as they eye series victory. Team India skipper is currently under isolation under the BCCI medical team and with a couple of days left for the England vs India Test the possibility of playing looks unlikely. With KL Rahul already ruled out and now Rohit Sharma isolated due to COVID-19 Team India does not have any opening options. The major question that now needs to be answered is who will get to play as a makeshift opener alongside Shubman Gill.

India tour of England: Who will be Shubman Gill's opening partner for England Test?

The England vs India match was Rohit Sharma's first match as a full-time skipper. However, with doubts over availability for the Edgbaston Test KS Bharat has emerged as an option to open innings alongside Shubman Gill in the fifth test. The wicketkeeper-batsman looked in great touch during the warm-up match against Leicestershire and looks to be in contention for a spot in playing XI. Coming into bat at No 7 during the 1st innings of the warm-up match KS Bharat stitched a wonderful partnership with Virat Kohli and scored an unbeaten 70 runs off just 111 deliveries. In the second innings, Bharat was asked to open the innings and once again he did not disappoint. In the second innings, Bharat looked good but failed to build on the fine start. He scored 43 runs off just 98 deliveries before being dismissed by Navdeep Saini.

Another opening option for Team India would be Cheteshwar Pujara. The right-handed batsman has been playing at the No 3 spot but looking at the current scenario he is likely to be promoted as an opener due to his experience of having already played in English conditions. The Test specialist scored four centuries while playing for Sussex, which also included two double centuries in Division Two County Championships. While Pujara may have failed to perform well during the practice match his county stint experience could come in handy during the opening test.

England vs India schedule

Apart from the one-off Edgbaston Test India's tour of England will also comprise of three ODIs and three T20Is, which will be played across six venues. The 1st T20I between both teams will be played on July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton while the second T20I will take place on July 9 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The third match of the T20I series will take place on July 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The ODI series will start with the 1st ODI played on July 12, while the second and third ODI will be played on July 14 and July 17 respectively.