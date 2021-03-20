Last Updated:

Rohit Sharma The Captain Hailed Again, Gets Wickets From Hardik Pandya And Shardul Thakur

Rohit Sharma, much like the previous game, took charge of the Indian team as captain for two overs after Virat Kohli went off the field to get treatment.

Written By
Jatin Malu
Rohit Sharma

The fifth and final T20I between India and England finished on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having been invited to bat first, the hosts posted a mammoth total of 224/2 in their 20 overs. England were in control of the game till the 14th over with their scoreboard reading 136/2.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma takes over as captain for 2 overs producing 3 wickets

However, the game changed in the 15th over bowled by Shardul Thakur, who claimed the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan in a space of four balls, to leave England reeling at 142/4 after 15 overs. Notably, the Indian captain had gone off the field prior to the over and Rohit Sharma, much like the previous game, took charge of the team as captain.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur who conceded 19 runs in his first two overs under Virat Kohli's captaincy, looked a different bowler altogether under Rohit Sharma's leadership. In his third over, the speedster gave away only six runs and picked two crucial wickets. Subsequently, in the next over, Hardik Pandya got rid of England captain Eoin Morgan for 1. Rohit Sharma captained the game for just two overs (14th & 15th) and changed the game on its head with his astute leadership, especially of his Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya, who also didnt look at his best earlier with the ball.

Virat Kohli returned on the field in the 17th over and took over the captaincy duties from Rohit. Twitterati was quick to spot Indian bowlers' improved performance under Rohit Sharma. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans lauded Rohit Sharma for his excellent leadership and asked the BCCI to give the captaincy to the Mumbai-based cricketer in limited-overs cricket. Here's a look at a few reactions for the Mumbai Indians players -

 

India vs England T20I series recap

Ahead of the fifth T20I, the T20I series between the two giants was evenly poised at 2-2. While England won the first and the third T20I, India made remarkable comebacks to win the second and the fourth T20I. Despite trailing in the series on two occasions, India managed to clinch the series 3-2 by beating England by 36 runs in the fifth T20I. This is the visitors' second series loss on the current tour as they also lost the Test series 3-1. India and England will now compete in a three-match ODI series which will be played in Pune starting March 23.

First Published:
