Rohit Sharma To Get Khel Ratna Along With Vinesh, Manika & Thangavellu

India's star opening batsman and ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma becomes the fourth Indian cricketer to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award -- the highest sporting award of the nation after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

READ | Dream 11 To Be IPL 2020's Title Sponsor; Replaces VIVO In Estimated Rs 222 Crore Deal

Rohit's name has been finalized by the National Sports Awards Committee for his incredible performance in the last 3 years, including his five centuries in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

At the time of writing, the Committee was still finalizing the Arjuna Awards list.

READ | IPL 2020 Partner Unacademy To Host Session With Kevin Pietersen And AB De Villiers

Along with Rohit, three other names -- wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paddler Manika Batra and Paralympian Mariappan Thangavelu will also be conferred the highest award on August 29.

Vinesh got the award for her back to back gold medals at the CWG and Asian Games 2018 and World Championship medal.

READ | MS Dhoni To Consider Shooting Post-retirement After Owning Same Rifle As Abhinav Bindra?

While table tennis player Manika Batra's 5 gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games get her the highest sporting award with Paralympic gold medalist Mariappan Thangavelu.

READ | How MS Dhoni's Connect With '7' Goes Incredibly Beyond His Birthdate On And Off The Field