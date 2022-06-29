Rohit Sharma To Miss Fifth Test Against England, Jasprit Bumrah To Lead Team India: Report

After a week of speculation about whether Team India captain Rohit Sharma will play the fifth and final Test against England due to his positive COVID test, it has been reported that the 35-year-old will not be available for the one-off Test. Instead, pacer Jasprit Bumrah will now lead the side.

Jasprit Bumrah to lead Team India in Rohit Sharma's absence

With Rohit Sharma set to miss the fifth and final England vs India Test, opener Mayank Agarwal has been called up to feature in the squad. A BCCI source confirmed to ANI that Rohit will the miss the crucial Test match against England and Bumrah will get the opportunity to lead Team India.

Rohit Sharma will miss the fifth test (against England) and Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian side. He has been informed about this in the team meeting: Sources



(File Pic)

ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

News agency PTI have also confirmed that Rohit has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time and is confirmed to miss the game at Edgbaston.

Rohit Sharma ruled out of 5th Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19 for second time, Jasprit Bumrah to lead

Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 after the end of play on Day 3 of India's warm-up match against Leicestershire. It came as a major blow for Team India as they were looking to seal the Test series against England. Rohit took to social media to provide an update regarding his health as he gave a thumbs up in the image which gave fans a huge sigh of relief.

How can Team India line-up against England for final Test?

With KL Rahul already having been ruled out for the fifth and final ENG vs IND Test due to a groin injury, Team India are facing a injury crisis at the top of the order. They may be forced to open with Shubman Gill alongside Mayank Agarwal, who received a late call up to the squad. Veteran Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to bat at the number three position with former captain Virat Kohli expected to slot in at four. Hanuma Vihari is likely to play ahead of Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant will come in at the number six position and Team India would hope the wicketkeeper-batsman can again play a match-winning knock at Edgbaston.

All-rounder spin pairing of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin in seventh and eighth, respectively. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are likely to be the frontline pacers for the side in the fifth Test

India's probable playing XI for fifth England Test: Shubman, Mayank, Pujara, Kohli, Vihari, Pant (wk), Jadeja, Ashwin, Shami, Siraj, Bumrah (c)