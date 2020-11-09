Rohit Sharma To Only Play Tests Down Under, Rested For ODIs And T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally cleared the confusion surrounding Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the squad for the Australia tour. The opener was omitted from the initial squad subject to fitness concerns but continued to feature in the Dream11 IPL 2020 for defending champions Mumbai. The 33-year-old has now been included in the trip to Australia later this month, in the latest update announced by the BCCI.

Rohit Sharma injury: Opener included in India squad for Australia tour, will only play Tests

A statement released by the BCCI on Monday noted that Rohit Sharma has been included in the squad for the Australia tour later this month. However, the Mumbai captain is far from fully fit and the board, in consultation with the 33-year-old, has rested him for the limited-overs leg of the series. Sharma, however, will be available for the entirety of the Test tour, which will mark his first overseas assignment as an opener since his move up the order last year.

With Sharma unavailable for the ODI series, the selectors have included Sanju Samson in the squad. This will be the 26-year-old's first assignment in the 50-over format with Team India and he is likely to act as a backup opener and wicket-keeper to vice-captain KL Rahul. Other changes include Varun Chakravarthy and Kamlesh Nagarkoti being ruled out of the tour, with T Natarajan names as a replacement. Calls on the fitness of Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma will be taken in due course.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli will travel back to India after the first Test in Adelaide after the BCCI granted him paternity leave. The Bangalore skipper's wife Anushka Sharma is expected to give birth to their first child around the New Year. The statement did not specify whether Kohli would return to rejoin the Indian Test squad at a later stage. Ajinkya Rahane is the designated vice-captain of the Test squad.

Mumbai vs Delhi final: Rohit Sharma, Mumbai eye title defence

Rohit Sharma and co will be eyeing their record fifth IPL title when they take on Delhi in the final on Tuesday. Mumbai had defeated Shreyas Iyer and co in Qualifier 1 but Delhi won Qualifier 2 against Hyderabad to reach their first-ever final.

The defending champions will be aiming to become the second team after Chennai to successfully defend their title while increasing the gulf between the two teams' trophy count. Delhi, on the other hand, will look to break their duck and pick up some silverware for the first time in their history.

