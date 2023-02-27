Rohit Sharma Told Me I Am The Best To Judge DRS: India Star's Big Comment Before 3rd Test

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team seems to be in red-hot form in Test cricket as they have been defeating the opposition teams continuously in the longest format. Team India are currently facing Australia at home in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and are already 2-0 ahead in the series.

KS Bharat, who made his debut for Team India in the Nagpur Test, revealed that before the third Test in Indore India captain, Rohit Sharma had told him his batting position and the importance he holds while taking the DRS.

KS Bharat opens up on his conversation with Rohit Sharma

"Rohit bhai (Sharma) and myself had a word. He said, ‘you are the best judge, as you stay close to the batsman. So whatever you feel, just give your opinion. You, me and the bowler - the three of us will discuss, and we will take a call’. He said, ‘don’t worry about whether it is going to go our way or their way. Just back your instinct - whatever you feel, just put it across’. So the message is clear,” Bharat said during a press conference.

The Decision Review System (DRS) is something that can change the whole result of the match and also the implementation of the DRS is very important. It is generally on the batsman or the wicketkeeper whether to take the DRS or not as they are closest to the stumps and also observing everything that is happening on the field.

KS Bharat till now in the series has performed exceptionally well and also produced some brilliant dismissals. Bharat had been a part of the India Test team for a long time but only used to play as a substitute. This time Bharat was given a chance as Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to the accident he met with two months ago.

Bharat impressed everyone with his wicket-keeping skills and also gave short contributions with the bat.

MS Dhoni during his playing days was one of the most successful people whenever it used to come to taking a call on DRS. The cricket experts had named the DRS as 'Dhoni Review System' during that period.

India have greatly missed Dhoni's acumen while taking the DRS in recent years where several decisions have gone wrong for the team.

Talking about Team India's current scenario in Test cricket, the Indian side will be looking to win the third Test at Indore and also confirm their place in the World Test Championship final. Australia on the other side will have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they don't want to lose a chance to play the World Test Championship final.