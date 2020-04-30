Rohit Sharma Turns 33: Hitman Reveals Reason Behind Hating 'talented' Label Put On Him

Indian white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the best modern-day batsmen in the world. He opens the innings for India in all formats and is known for his consistent run-scoring abilities through his attacking stroke-play at the top of the order. While the entire cricketing fraternity often hails him as an extremely talented batsman, the cricketer once revealed why he hates the adjective.

Rohit Sharma birthday: A throwback to his opinion on ‘talented’ label

During an appearance on Breakfast with Champions in 2017, Rohit Sharma once revealed why hate being labelled as ‘talented’. In his opinion, the word 'talented' implies that he was all 'God gifted' and he never worked hard on achieving his success. Then he laughingly recapped his cricket journey by saying that he actually started playing the game as an off-spinner.

Sharma then later revealed his childhood coach's advice him of becoming a batsman for which he had to work very hard. He still kept his bowling aspect active and remained as an all-rounder during his early Ranji Trophy days. However, Rohit Sharma revealed that due to a finger injury he sustained around that period, he gave up bowling altogether and maintained his focus only on batting.

Rohit Sharma birthday: Rohit Sharma hat-trick in IPL 2009

Even though the opening batsman admitted to giving up bowling, he once famously won a match with a ball in hand for his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. While representing the now-defunct Deccan Chargers side in IPL 2009, he took a match-winning hat-trick against Mumbai Indians at Centurion. That Rohit Sharma hat-trick included the wickets of Abhishek Nayar, Harbhajan Singh and JP Duminy.

Rohit Sharma birthday: Rohit Sharma 264 and several other records

With three double centuries, Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the world to have registered more than one 200-plus score in ODIs. Thhe Rohit Sharma 264 innings against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in 2014, is also the highest individual score in ODI history. He also holds four centuries in T20I cricket and is currently second behind Virat Kohli in the list of highest run-aggregators in the shortest format of the game.

